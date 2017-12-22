Police seek Grand Rapids gas station robbery suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Grand Rapids are searching for a suspect who held up a gas station at gunpoint Friday.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. at the Shell gas station located at 2363 28th Street near Breton Road, according to the Grand Rapids police.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police described the suspect as a man around 6-foot tall. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, jeans and tan boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

