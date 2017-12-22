Snow Conditions Report: Dec. 22, 2017





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The warm temperatures this past week really put a dent in the area snow cover, especially in southern lower Michigan.

We went from a solid 96 percent snow coverage last weekend to 74 percent this weekend. However, good news could be on the horizon for snow-lovers: Over the next couple of weeks and possibly beyond, we will be adding to the snow pack with no snow melt projected beyond Saturday.

The snow recovery process should begin later this weekend. It has already begun in areas across northern lower Michigan, where a fresh 1-4 inches of snow has fallen (4 inches in Alpena and 3 inches in Gaylord and the Houghton/Higgins Lake area.)

At least there was enough snow last weekend to have fun in. My buddies and I rode Trail 19 out of Ravenna to nearly Muskegon and we were fairly impressed with the conditions. I then traveled up north to Caberfae with the kids Sunday and the conditions for skiing were ideal. I was pleased to see a lot of snowmobilers as well, while I was heading back.

Of course with the recent warming, that is not the case this weekend. I talked to one rider who said the trails took a beating, and by Monday the trails in the Cadillac area were “snirt” (a snow-dirt combination) in some sections.

As far as skiers are concerned, conditions appear great. All resorts are open and once Sunday arrives, they will be able to make snow nonstop for weeks. Schuss Mountain is even offering free skiing with Santa Christmas Day.

A weak system may side-swipe the southern sections of Michigan later Sunday. As that system departs, it will drag down very cold air that will trigger lake-effect snow into Christmas Day, the heaviest of which appears will fall Sunday night through Monday morning, hopefully leading to a white Christmas.

A lot of us get to enjoy a holiday vacation beyond Christmas Day and snowfall amounts appear robust, as arctic air settles in and generates days of lake-effect snow.

There is no snow melt period in the immediate future. So whatever snow falls will stick around through at least the second week of January. Notice how we cool this weekend:

Once it arrives it will but tough to dislodge, so the snowpack will deepen.

Combine that with above-average amounts of precipitation through Jan. 4, and you have the recipe to have fun in a whole lot of snow just about anywhere you want in the state.

Matt Kirkwood’s Snow Conditions Report is sponsored by Harvey Automotive.

