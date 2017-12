BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was airlifted to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Battle Creek Thursday.

It happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of 6 Mile and Hill roads, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

Police say the driver, a 45-year-old woman, went off the road and crashed. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The woman was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit