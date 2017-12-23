AAA offers free rides home during holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — AAA Michigan is offering a free service to prevent alcohol-related deaths during the holiday season.

The program, Tow To Go, started Friday and runs through 6 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Free and confidential rides are available to people who aren’t members to the service during designated holidays. A AAA tow truck transports drivers and their vehicles home or somewhere safe within 10 miles of their location.

The service is available in Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee and Indiana.

To get a ride, call 855.280.9246.

The service will also available during the following days in 2018:

Feb. 2 to 6 a.m. on Feb. 5

March 16 to 6 a.m. on March 18

May 4 to 6 a.m. May 6

May 25 to 6 a.m. on May 29

July 3 to 6 a.m. on July 5

Aug. 31 to 6 a.m. on Sept. 4

Oct. 31 to 6 a.m. on Nov. 1

Nov. 21 to 6 a.m. Nov. 25

