EPA enters the toxic tap water investigation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County’s PFAS problem is getting the full attention of the federal government, something many of those affected have been requesting for a long time.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has confirmed it will begin taking samples in order to verify data that Wolverine Worldwide has provided to the public.

In an announcement on its website, the company portrays the EPA’s work as a cooperative effort which it fully supports.

The EPA will take samples from several existing monitoring wells and at least 15 residential wells in the area.

Samples will be tested by independent laboratories selected by the EPA to see if the levels they find match those results from Wolverine and the Michigan DEQ.

The EPA has been advising the State of Michigan, but this is a much more hands-on approach by the federal government.

Many residents, the Kent County Health Department and Michigan’s congressional delegation have been wanting the EPA to become more involved.

RESOURCES FOR BELMONT RESIDENTS:

If you are eligible for a whole-house water filtration system from Wolverine Worldwide, you can call 616.866.5627 or email HouseStreet@wwwinc.com.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Environmental Assistance Center can be reached at 1.800.662.9278.

Websites with additional information on the contamination:

