KDPS seeking suspects in armed home invasion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects in an armed robbery.

It happened around 7:12 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Hays Park Avenue.

Two suspects entered a home and assaulted a resident with a handgun, and one of them fired a round from a handgun inside the home, police said.

After the assault, the suspects fled from the home on foot. Police said a K-9 unit attempted to track the suspects but were unsuccessful.

Police describe the suspects as black males standing between 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-6 with dark clothing.

Details on what was taken during the incident weren’t immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

