Man dies after crash into icy lake; woman driver escapes

Bangor Township (WOOD) — A man has died after being pulled from icy water after on Friday night.

Van Buren County dispatchers say crews were called just after 8 p.m. to 36th Avenue, a private road along School Section Lake in Bangor Township.

We’re told when crews arrived on scene, they found an SUV submerged in water.

Michigan State Police say the driver is a 21-year-old woman from South Haven and was able to escape the SUV and swim to shore. She then found help at a nearby residence to call 9-1-1.

A male passenger was unable to free himself from the vehicle.

Police say 22-year-old Jezreel Wallace, of Bangor, was found and pulled from the water about one hour after the crash by South Haven Area Emergency Services.

Wallace was taken to Bronson Hospital in South Haven and lifesaving efforts were performed. Wallace was later pronounced dead.

The woman driver is currently being treated for injuries at Bronson Hospital in South Haven.

Police believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

Bangor Community Fire Department, Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police and South Haven Area Emergency Services all assisted in the rescue.

