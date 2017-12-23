Masked suspects flee after robbing store at gunpoint

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Friday night.

Police say a clerk at the M&M Food Mart reported being robbed at gunpoint.

Police responded to the 1000 block of West Goguac Street around 9:30 Friday night, but the suspects ran and police couldn’t track them down.

The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and various types of alcohol.

Police say there are no reported injuries.

The situation remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to call the Calhoun County Detective Bureau at 269-781-0880.

As more information becomes available, we will bring you the latest at woodtv.com

