Nonprofit delivers 1,100 bikes to GR neighborhood





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Volunteers gathered in an unsuspecting Grand Rapids neighborhood Saturday to deliver 1,100 bicycles to children.

Grand Rapids-based nonprofit Elves & More set up shop in Grand Rapids’ Creston neighborhood, handing out bikes to children to give them hope in the holiday season.

“(I do this) to show my children what giving is about and what Christmas really means,” volunteer Bethanne Fausone said.

This was the 13th year of the event, which keeps its location a secret up until the day of the delivery.

“I hear all the sirens and all the stuff going on and someone over a speakerphone,” resident Rachel Mahone said. “My kids are all like, ‘What’s going on?’”

Volunteers help hand out the donations, help kids with their helmets, fix any issues and get them riding their new bikes.

In the previous 12 years, Elves & More of West Michigan has provided 14,000 new bikes and helmets in addition to 5,000 treasure bags of toys and other needed items to multiple Grand Rapids neighborhoods.

For those interested in learning more about the organization, visit its website.

