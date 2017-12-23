Toddler in critical condition after being attacked by dog

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A toddler is seriously injured after being attacked by a dog early Saturday morning.

The Kalamazoo Public Safety says they were called to the 1100 block of Lay Boulevard around 3:30 a.m.

When police arrived on scene the toddler was suffering from life threatening injuries and was taken to Bronson Hospital. We’re told the child is in critical condition.

Police say the toddler was dropped off to be watched by a friend of the family.

The events leading up to the dog’s attack were not immediately available.

We’re told the dog was taken from the residence by animal control.

Police are asking anyone with information on the attack to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100

