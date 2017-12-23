Crash near Kzoo Co. cemetery sends 2 to hospital

CLIMAX, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a serious crash in Climax Saturday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriffs’s Department was called to the intersection of E MN Avenue and S 44th Street around 7 a.m. after a report of a two-car crash.

Deputies said the at-fault driver of the red vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The other driver of the black vehicle was also injured and taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The intersection is near a cemetery. A 24 Hour News 8 crew on scene reported seeing several headstones and cemetery grounds damaged in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Check back with woodtv.com as more details become available.

