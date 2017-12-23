Water main break leads to boil water advisory in Kzoo Co.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Kalamazoo has issued a boil water advisory Saturday due to a water main break.

The advisory is in effect for Foley Street from St. Joseph Street west to the end of the cul-de-sac.

The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department issued the boil water advisory following a water main break on Foley Street west of St. Joseph Street that resulted in a loss of pressure and a temporary interruption of water service.

In a release, city officials said the advisory is a precaution and is expected to be lifted in 72 hours on Dec. 26.

No special precautionary measures are necessary for water used for personal hygiene, the release said.

