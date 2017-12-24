Deputies: 2 hospitalized after crash in Tallmadge Twp.

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say snow-covered roads are to blame for a crash that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened at 2:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Ironwood Drive in Tallmadge Township.

Deputies say 59-year-old Janice Lancaster was driving northbound on 8th Avenue when she was unable to stop at the intersection of Ironwood Drive due to the snow. She slid through the intersection and t-boned 57-year-old Ann VanTassel’s vehicle.

Janice Lancaster was taken to an area hospital with hip and chest injuries, deputies say. Her passenger, 85-year-old Lorraine Lancaster, was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

Deputies say VanTassel was not injured in the crash.

