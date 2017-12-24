Horses spared in Montague barn fire

MONTAGUE, Mich. (WOOD) — Several horses were led to safety after the barn they were lodged in started fire.

Authorities were dispatched to a barn overtaken by flames at the 10300 Block of W Fruitvale Road around 12 p.m. on Sunday

Deputies say the owner of the barn and fire crews were able to safely free the horses. Authorities say no other injuries have been reported.

Several fire departments are assisting in putting the fire out as if 1:40 p.m.

We’re told the roof of the barn is being torn off for firefighters that are working to put out smoldering hay bales.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and will be under investigation as soon as the fire is completely out.

Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

