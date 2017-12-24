Kalamazoo family escapes, displaced by house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A family escaped a house fire early Sunday morning and are now displaced one day before Christmas.

Crews responded to the 2300 block of Lake Street around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters say flames were shooting out of the back of the home. The family escaped the fire uninjured.

The fire has been put out by fire crews and we’re told they are in the clean-up stage.

The American Red Cross will work with the family to find them shelter, as the fire has displaced them.

Crews on scene tell us the cause of the fire is being investigated.

