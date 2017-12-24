KDPS: Man arrested for striking 2 on head with gun

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say a man was arrested for allegedly striking two family members on the head with a handgun.

It happened at 8:57 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Lane Boulevard in Kalamazoo.

Police say the incident started with a family dispute, and the suspect struck two adult male family members in the head with the butt of a handgun. Both men suffered cuts to their head and were treated on scene. One of the victims was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect ran off after the assault, but was spotted several blocks away by a witness, police say. Officers arrested him on charges of felonious assault, simple assault and battery, domestic violence, felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. Police also recovered the handgun.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident, police say.

The suspect was lodged in the Kalamazoo County Jail.

