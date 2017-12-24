Kzoo blood drive honors late KDPS officer





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — It has been a holiday tradition in Kalamazoo for more than three decades, and the third year the American Red Cross Holiday Blood Drive has honored a local officer who battled cancer.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Sergeant Lisa Zuk, a long time blood donor, and later a blood recipient, lost her fight against breast cancer just weeks before Christmas in 2015. Now, the Red Cross keeps her memory alive while the community comes together to give life-saving blood.

“It makes us happy and sad at the same time, but its good it shows the respect that people had for her,” Lisa’s mother, Linda Moore said.

“People come here on a Christmas Eve morning and they’re taking the time out to come down here in her honor, and that says a lot about Lisa, and makes us very proud,” her father, Michael Moore added.

Organizers said around two hundred people came out to donate Sunday, and that it is Lisa’s memory that makes the blood drive a success.

“To know that Lisa donated blood before her illness and she received blood when she was ill, they know for sure that people like Lisa are getting blood,” Jane Emanuel of the American Red Cross said.

The Red Cross said one pint of blood can save up to three lives.

“We’re able to give blood, we have the blood to give and there’s so many people who need it every year and its just a small thing that we can do,” donor Taylor Clements said.

This Christmas Even, the legacy of an officer who served her community lives on, and the life-saving blood from donors helps others fight on.

“It’s for a good cause and the fact that its in her honor, we just want to thank everyone,” Michael Moore said.

If you would like to learn how and where you can donate, visit the American Red Cross’ website.

