To The Point: Gov. Snyder, Reps. VerHeulen, Afendoulis





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With 2017 coming to a close, Gov. Rick Snyder is taking a look back and ahead to the new year.

One issue that is part of both 2017 and the new year will be the PFAS contamination in Kent County.

“This is something that we need to take very seriously because we don’t even know the real standards, there isn’t a standard, it’s an advisory still but it’s a problem, it’s a threat to our health,” Snyder said.

The situation in Kent County is one of the most serious in the state.

“Hopefully were being proactive about getting information out to people, not making it a panic situation but let’s take this in a very thoughtful aggressive approach to say how do we walk through the steps to make sure we’re doing the right things to make sure people are getting safe water,” Snyder said.

Republican Representatives Rob VerHeulen and Chris Afendoulis represent parts of Kent County and discussed what they are trying to do to help their constituents.

Hear more from the legislators in the above Dec. 24, 2017 “To The Point.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

