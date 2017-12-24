Victim in armed home invasion facing felony charges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A victim of an armed home invasion is facing several felony charges after police found drugs and a gun in his home.

Police say they investigated an armed home invasion for several that happened on Saturday in the 1100 block of Hays Park.

Kalamazoo police say that the invasion was not a random act and that the victim was targeted.

Police obtained a search warrant of the victim’s residence and found cocaine and a handgun.

We’re told the male victim who was assaulted during the home invasion is now facing several felony charges.

Those charges include possession with intent to deliver cocaine, felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and maintaining a drug house.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100

