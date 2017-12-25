1.4K hit by Christmas outage in Kent, Ottawa counties

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy crews are working in frigid temperatures on Christmas night to restore power to more than 1,400 homes and businesses in the dark in Kent and Ottawa counties.

The outage was first reported around 6:55 p.m. Monday and was centered in the area of Wilson Avenue and 84th Street/Byron Road SW in Byron and Jamestown townships. At least 1,417 customers were affected, according to the utility company’s outage map.

A Consumers Energy spokeswoman says the outage stemmed from a piece of primary line that came down northwest of 84th Street and Byron Center Avenue. It’s unclear if the weather conditions were to blame for the outage.

Consumers Energy expected to have power fully restored to the area by 11 p.m. on Christmas.

The outage comes as temperatures are expected to dip into the single digits, marking the coldest temperatures so far this season. The National Weather Service also extended its Winter Weather Advisory for many counties in West Michigan until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

