Hazardous Christmas travel across W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Christmas travels will be hazardous as lake effect snow combines with wind to reduce visibility on roads. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place through 7 p.m. Christmas evening for snow, blowing snow, and wind chills below zero.

Lake effect snow is expected to continue Christmas day and into the night. The heaviest snow will fall through Christmas afternoon. Expect changeable conditions. Visibility will likely drop to a quarter-mile or less at times in the heaviest snow squalls.

West wind will be strong enough to carry snow to the east side of the state Christmas day, especially in the afternoon. An additional one to five inches is possible Monday, with most seeing two inches of fresh snow, and a handful of communities seeing closer to five inches of new powder. This means storm total snow from Christmas Eve through Christmas Day could near eight inches in some locations.

Monday’s lake effect snow is being generated by very cold air surging into West Michigan. The air moving in Christmas night will be the coldest we have seen so far this season. This will lead to very cold temperatures through the middle of the week. Highs on Tuesday will be the coldest we have seen since February 2015.

In addition to the very cold air, wind will be a problem in West Michigan Monday. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph in the afternoon. This will lead to blowing and drifting snow. It will also lead to below zero wind chills by Monday night. Lake Michigan will spare us from the seriously cold air expected to slam into Wisconsin Monday night — wind chills there could be as cold as -30.

Winter weather advisories expire Monday night, but snow and cold will linger for much of the week. Be sure to stay tuned with the latest with Storm Team 8.

