Homeless artist turns creations into donations to GR groups





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An artist is turning his talent into a way to give back to the Grand Rapids charities that have helped him during his time on the streets.

James McNorton, 51, found himself in a very tough spot several months ago, far away from his sunny island home of Maui and without a place to sleep.

“I followed an ex-girlfriend and tried to make another start and things didn’t work out. And I ended up suddenly homeless with nothing but the clothes on my back,” he explained.

Living outside is all about survival, especially during West Michigan’s brutal winters. That’s why McNorton’s backpack was a lifeline.

“I got my book I read. I always like to write because I get ideas. I have lots of socks, lots of extra socks,” he said, sharing its contents. “Your feet get wet, so I have to change out… socks. And then I have an extra can of chunky soup in case I get hungry. But I have to keep it close to my body because otherwise it freezes.”

McNorton is also grateful for everyone who helped him survive, as well as the people he met sharing similar struggles.

“I see the tragedy and I see how people cope. You know it’s hard to wake up with snow on you and have a good day,” he said. “But prayer has a lot to do with it, and faith. You know that God’s going to take care (of you.)”

Helping him along the way was Degage Ministries in Grand Rapids, where he got a hot shower, warm meal, support and inspiration to make about 700 holiday cards.

“I decided to do something to help myself, to help my other brothers and sisters, you know. Because I’m on the front lines in a lot of ways. I see, you know, the pain and I see how people can’t deal with this situation sometimes.”

Degage Ministries sponsored McNorton’s cards. He also partnered with Degage, Fountain Street Church and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church to display the work.

Instead of selling the cards, the groups asked for donations in return. McNorton’s creations raised roughly $2,500, half of which he gave back to the organizations that’ve helped him.

“No matter where you are in the ladder in life, you know you can always give something of yourself,” he said.

Some of the money went toward vouchers for meals, showers and other services for the homeless at Degage Ministries. McNorton used the other half to stay in a motel while he works a job and looks for more permanent housing.

