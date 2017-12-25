Pets killed in Fruitport Township house fire

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say several pets were killed in a house fire south of Muskegon early Christmas morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 3 a.m. at a house in the 3200 block of Sheringer Road on Monday.

The seven people inside the house were awoken to smoke detectors and able to get out safely, according to a Fruitport Township Police Department Facebook post.

Authorities got many of the family’s Christmas presents from the house, but several pets were killed.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

