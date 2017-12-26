6 hospitalized in St. Joseph County buggy crash

LEONIDAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pickup truck driver was arrested after crashing into a buggy in St. Joseph County.

It happened on Friday in the 5200 block of Correll Road in Leonidas Township, north of Sturgis, according to a St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Two adults and four children who were inside the buggy were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

The 55-year-old driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

