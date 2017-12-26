Authorities investigating armed robbery in Kent Co.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating an armed robbery in Walker Tuesday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Boost Mobile in the 2100 block of Alpine Avenue NW in Walker, dispatchers said.

Dispatchers said the suspect showed a knife before leaving the store.

Details on what was taken or if the suspect is in custody yet weren’t immediately available.

There were no injuries in the incident.

More details will be provided as they become available. Check back with woodtv.com for the latest updates.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

