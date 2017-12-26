BC offers free Christmas tree removal for residents

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Battle Creek is offering its residents free curbside pickup for fresh Christmas trees into January.

The service began Tuesday and will run through Jan. 2 on the residents’ regular trash and recycling days.

Residents are asked to be sure all lights, ornaments and other decorations are removed before placing trees out for pickup.

The city is also reminding residents that trash and recycling services will be delayed by one day this week and next week due to the Christmas and New Year holidays.

