BC officers sanctioned after man punched during struggle

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek city officials say some police officers have been sanctioned in connection to a September incident in which an officer punched a man with a mental disability.

The city says the 25-year-old man approached Cpl. James Bailey and officers Ryan O’Connell, Jeffrey Johnson, Nathaniel Hopkins and Isaac Yonkers outside the police station as they were changing shifts the night of Sept. 19.

City officials say the man “displayed irregular and erratic behavior,” and became agitated when the officers told him they had to leave on another call.

The city said the man kicked a backpack he previously placed on the ground, raised his fists “taking an aggressive stance, despite attempts to verbally de-escalate the situation.”

The city of Battle Creek said as an officer approached the man to detain him and pat him down, the man punched him in the face, leading to a struggle on the ground. The city said the officer’s head hit the police station’s brick wall during the fight.

City officials say other officers then used “lesser-impact tactics to restrain the man,” starting with knee strikes before advancing to pepper spray and a Taser, to no avail.

The officer who struggled with the man said he felt a tug on his duty belt and saw the man grabbing his keys, which were next to his weapon, according to the city. Battle Creek officials say the officer punched the man once in the face, and the other officers then restrained and handcuffed the man.

The city said the man continued to struggle, so officers used a body wrap to secure his arms and legs. The man was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released within a couple of hours. From there, he went to the Calhoun County Jail, where he was charged with five counts of resisting and obstructing police.

In a Tuesday news release, the city manager’s office said the Battle Creek Police Department determined during its monthlong internal investigation that a new officer in training “became aware of a mental health order issued by the court” in regards to the man, but did not understand the order and failed to pass along the information to other officers. That officer was sanctioned, along with other officers who failed to activate their in-car microphones during the incident, as is required by the BCPD.

The incident sparked a civil rights complaint filed with the state against the BCPD, which the city says “alleges that the man’s race is a concern.” But city officials say they believe the incident was sparked by the man’s behavior, unrelated to his race.

City officials say they’ve met with local members of the NAACP since the incident happened, and the police department is working with the organization. The city also pointed out that since 2014, the BCPD has teamed up with Summit Pointe for training on how to interact with people who have mental health problems, and will continue to do so.

