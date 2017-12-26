Cruiser crash close call sparks warning from Mattawan PD

MATTAWAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Mattawan police are urging drivers to slow down and be cautious on West Michigan’s icy roads after someone hit an officer’s cruiser.

The crash happened at 11:52 p.m. on Christmas night, according to Mattawan Police Chief Scott Herbert. He said the officer was out of the vehicle and responding to a call on eastbound I-94 near the 66 mile marker when another vehicle hit the patrol vehicle from behind.

The police department posted photos of the wrecked cruiser on its Facebook page Tuesday as a lesson to other drivers.

“When you see an emergency vehicle along our roadways please slow down and move over – it is the law. We are thankful our officer, and others, on scene were not injured,” the post read.

The police chief said the spot of the crash, known as “Mattawan hill,” tends to get very slick.

It’s unclear if the driver who rear-ended the police cruiser was ticketed.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

