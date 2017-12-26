Dec. 26 high school hoops roundup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids hosted several West Michigan high school teams for a holiday basketball tournament Tuesday night.

Lamar Norman scored 25 points and Markeese Hastings added 23 points as Godwin Heights defeated Covenant Christian 88-52 in the first game of the Cornerstone University Holiday Basketball Tournament at Mol Arena.

The Wolverines took control early outscoring the Chargers 25-11 in the first quarter. Carson Meulenberg led the way for Covenant Christian with 19 points.

Earlier in the evening, Forest Hills Central defeated Spring Lake 87-63. Tyler George had 26 points, including six 3-pointers to pace the Rangers.

Trent Summerfield scored 24 points to lead Forest Hills Northern to a 55-49 victory over Wayland. Carter Nyp led the Wildcats with 13 points.

*See highlights from each of these games in the above video.

