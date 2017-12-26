Family asks Kent Co. hit-and-run suspect to come forward





Warning: Pictures included below may be considered graphic to some viewers.

HOWARD CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — The suspect in a Cedar Springs hit-and-run last Thursday is still on the run.

Now, the father of the victim has a message to the driver.

Al Maas is urging whoever hit his son, Alex Maas, to do the right thing and turn themselves in.

“He graduated this last January,” Al Maas said with his son’s senior photo in hand. The 18-year-old’s senior picture was taken not long ago.

It’s a stark contrast to alarming images taken after the crash.

“I didn’t even know what he was going to be looking like when I went to see him. Once he got in the light and I see how swelled his face (was), kind of had to have my own time for a minute,” Al Maas said. “He was walking from work to Meijer, to deposit his check at the bank inside Meijer. He was hit by a car and that’s the last thing he remembers.”

Al Maas says the driver took off and left his son without any help near the intersection of 17 Mile Road NE and Edgerton Avenue NE in Cedar Springs Thursday night.

He said his son was knocked out.

“He suffered a concussion, bleeding on the brain, bruised kidneys, he busted up a couple teeth. He’s got scrapes and what not throughout his body on his face. He had to have stitches,” Al Maas said. “Some people just don’t have a heart, if they put their self in our situation I mean how would they feel.”

He said he wants the driver to, “just come forward, you know and be an adult.”

Al Maas said he found out days later his son had been hit and was able to visit him at his home after his release from the hospital.

He’s taken to social media alerting the community of what happened that night.

It’s gaining momentum, with nearly 2,500 shares on Facebook hoping to catch whoever hit his son.

“I see these stories all the time where you know justice doesn’t get served or they don’t find the person that’s responsible,” Al Maas said.

Alex Maas told 24 Hour News via text Tuesday night whoever is behind it ruined his holiday and his year and he hopes they get what they deserve as he says he could have died.

Police said no arrests have been made in this case.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Michigan State Police.

