‘Let it snow’ deal pays off for Siegel Jewelers shoppers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The snow piling up outside is leading to a big break for some Siegel Jewelers shoppers.

Every year for the past five years, the Kentwood jewelry store has bet on the weather with its “Let It Snow” promotion. If more than 6 inches of snow falls on Christmas Day, anyone who made a store purchase between Nov. 14 and Dec. 14 gets a full refund.

Siegel Jewelers‘ marketing director says this is the first time the promotion has paid off.

“We want the snow. We love the snow – we all ski and play outside. We were hoping for it and this year it finally happened. It was everything we were looking for and we were hoping for, and we’re really excited to give away this jewelry and refunds to people,” said Jaron Siegel, who is part of the fifth generation of family members to work at the store.

I think too many of us dreamt for a "White Christmas". We must have overloaded the system.

😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/SECHqr7gxM — Ellen Bacca (@ellenbacca) December 25, 2017

The company anticipates it will reimburse customers for more than $100,000 worth of jewelry, as well as repairs, special orders and custom work.

Siegel Jewelers opened in downtown Grand Rapids in 1889, but has since consolidated to 2845 Lake Eastbrook Boulevard, near 28th Street.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

