Man who shot, killed dad outside Hookah Lounge gets prison

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan man arrested in Tennessee for a shooting that killed a new father will spend more than 18 years in prison.

A Grand Haven Circuit Court judge Tuesday sentenced Aaron Young to between 18 years and 9 months and 50 years in prison for the murder of 22-year-old Anthony Lamb.

Lamb was shot and killed outside Holland Township’s Hookah Lounge during a shootout on Sept. 11, 2016. Young was living in Holland Township at the time of the shooting.

Lamb left behind a 9-month-old daughter, Aubree. His half-sister is Kalamazoo area shooting rampage survivor Tiana Carruthers.

A court administrator says Aaron Young was also sentenced to 3-5 years in prison for carrying a concealed weapon and 2 years on a felony firearm charge, with 370 days of credit.

Lamb’s friend, Demetrius Viney, Jr., was previously sentenced to 100 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities said Viney fired at a rival, leading to the deadly shootout.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

