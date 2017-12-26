No injuries in explosion at downtown GR steam plant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A boiler blast blew out several windows at a steam plant in downtown Grand Rapids Monday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at Veolia Energy, located at 50 Monroe Avenue, near Van Andel Arena.

Grand Rapids firefighters told 24 Hour News 8 that a boiler inside the plant malfunctioned. A worker went to start up another when what’s called an “economizer” exploded.

Veolia officials said the employee was taken to the hospital to be check out but was not injured.

After the explosion, the system was taken offline while workers investigated the cause of the explosion. The plant produces steam which heats and cools around 130 buildings in downtown Grand Rapids.

“The system is safe and reliable. People coming into town or work tomorrow shouldn’t have concerns. We won’t put the public in harm’s way,” said Veolia general manager Perry Alburg.

At last check, the system was supposed to be back online by the start of the business day Tuesday.

