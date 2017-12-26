Passerby, police help 3 suffering from frostbite in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A vigilant passerby is being credited with alerting Grand Rapids police to several people who were so badly frostbitten, they were unable to move.

The passerby noticed the people in a secluded spot beneath an overpass for Interstate 196 early Tuesday morning, after temperatures dipped into the single digits overnight.

Officer Josh Cudney confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 that three people exposed to the elements were taken to the hospital for treatment. He said the group had been yelling for help because they couldn’t move.

Cudney said officers on the night shift regularly patrol for people who need shelter from the frigid cold. He emphasized the officers make these rounds to save lives, not arrest the homeless.

