Play your way into 2018 at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – New Year’s Eve is always a fun time for the adults, but what do you do for the little ones who can’t stay up for the ball drop? Well today we’re talking about the perfect event for kid’s with Adrienne Brown from the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum.

New Year’s Early Eve! Play your way into 2018!

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with GRCM! Make a noisemaker, create a resolution wand, and dance and play your way into the New Year at GRCM’s annual New Year’s Early Eve party! December 31st, 6:00pm-8:00pm with a countdown and the Celebration! Cinema balloon drop at 7:30!

Tickets $12 per person, $10 for GRCM Members.

Call 616-235-4726 or visit www.grcm.eventbrite.com for tickets!

