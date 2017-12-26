SW MI man killed in crash after being passed by car

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that killed a St. Joseph County man.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Youngs Prairie Road/County Highway 111 near New England Road in Constantine Township, northwest of Constantine.

Troopers say a 1993 Chevrolet Camaro driven by a Three Rivers man was passing a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu when the Malibu lost control and hit a tree.

The driver of the Malibu, 49-year-old Glenn O’Neal Green Jr. of Constantine, died at the scene.

MSP say the Camaro also lost control and went into the ditch, but the 37-year-old driver was not injured.

The Camaro left the scene, but returned a short time later, according to state police.

