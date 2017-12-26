Water main break closes road in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break in Grand Rapids is closing a road and could leave some without water Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Plainfield Avenue and Rickman Avenue NE near Fuller Avenue.

Police are setting up barricades on Rickman Avenue NE, as the water will freeze quickly with low temperatures outside.

A Grand Rapids Water Department spokesperson said it is too early to determine how many people will be affected by the water main break.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

