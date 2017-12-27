Firefighter hurt in Kalamazoo house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Kalamazoo early Wednesday morning.

It happened at a house in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue near Stockbridge Avenue in the Edison neighborhood.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the ceiling fell on firefighters who were on the second floor of the house. The firefighters were able to get out, but one received minor injuries.

Crews were on scene for more than three hours battling the blaze.

The house was empty, and the fire marshal is on scene investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994, the Operations Division at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

