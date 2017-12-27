GR steam plant back to full service after explosion

Related Coverage Downtown GR steam plant explosion leads to closures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After an explosion caused a shutdown of a Grand Rapids steam plant Monday, the facility has returned to full service Thursday.

A boiler blast blew out multiple windows at Veolia Energy in downtown Grand Rapids Monday night, which caused the plant to shut down while workers investigated the cause of the explosion and forced multiple closures of downtown buildings.

The plant produces steam that heats and cools about 130 buildings in downtown Grand Rapids.

The company released an e-mail Tuesday afternoon saying steam services were restored to “critical customers” before becoming fully operational again Wednesday night.

