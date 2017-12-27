Group calls for charges in Erik Cross cold case death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of demonstrators braved frigid temperatures Wednesday to call for charges in a cold case death heating up in Kalamazoo County.

Erik Cross’ body was found in Brandy Township, near Vicksburg, in June 1983. The 16-year-old was walking home from a party when he was hit by a car and killed. Witnesses reported seeing two men and a woman in the car that hit Cross.

It’s been nearly three months since the Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office turned over its findings in the case to prosecutors for review. Now, it’s up to Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting to decide whether to file charges.

Wednesday, a group known as Erik’s Army gathered outside the courthouse in downtown Kalamazoo to call on Getting’s office to charge the people they believe are responsible for Cross’ death.

“We are expecting something soon,” said demonstrator Julie Josuns. “It’s time. There’s no reason not to go forward with this. So, we are looking for something to happen.”

Demonstrators say they believe a group of people, including Brenton Spaulding, should be charged in connection to Cross’ death.

Spaulding is the primary person of interest in the case. He was arrested on separate charges in June 2016.

Months earlier, then-Kalamazoo Co. Undersheriff Paul Matyas said investigators had five suspects in the case.

