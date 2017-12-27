Man charged in fatal Musk. Heights shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Muskegon Heights last week.

Masson Bryant, 21, was arraigned on charges of open murder and felony firearm Wednesday in 60th District Court.

The shooting happened on Dec. 20 in the 3300 block of Jefferson Street near Maplewood Avenue in Muskegon Heights, resulting in the death of 42-year-old Nathan Ward.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9, and a preliminary examination hearing is scheduled for Jan. 16.

