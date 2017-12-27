Man killed in Ottawa Co. crash

NUNICA, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that killed an 82-year-old Nunica man Wednesday evening.

It happened around 5:27 p.m. near the intersection of 112th Avenue and Main Street in Nunica, east of Spring Lake.

Authorities said 82-year-old Alfred Smith’s vehicle was T-boned while pulling out of his driveway onto 112th Avenue, trapping him in the vehicle.

First responders had to remove the door from the vehicle in order to get him out of the vehicle, authorities said.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. More details will be provided as they become available.

