Mendon superintendent dies after falling from ladder

MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The superintendent at Mendon Community School District died Tuesday after falling 20 feet from a ladder.

The district announced on its website Wednesday that superintendent Roger Rathburn died after an accident at Sauganash Golf Course in Three Rivers.

Michigan State Police told 24 Hour News 8 that Rathburn was on a ladder trimming trees at the golf course when some branches knocked over the ladder. Rathburn fell about 20 feet to the ground and later died.

Grief counselors will be available to students and staff from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the high school Thursday.

The district’s statement said the following:

“We are saddened by the news that our beloved Superintendent Roger Rathburn passed away from a tragic accident at Sauganash Golf Course. Our district lost a champion for kids, a visionary leader, and a generous administrator. Mr. Rathburn came to Mendon and transformed our school culture with his enthusiasm and his unparalleled commitment. His loss will reverberate throughout our district indefinitely. He was a friend to us all, and we are truly devastated. Of course, our first concern is for Roger’s family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time. Grief counselors will be available for our students and staff from 9am until noon in the high school office on Thursday, December 28th. As funeral arrangements are announced, we will post them on our school website.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

