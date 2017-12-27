Dispatch: Structure fire at Ottawa Co. propane business

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are on scene of a fire at a propane business in Ottawa County Wednesday.

As of 6 a.m., Ottawa County dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 that firefighters are in “defensive mode” for a structure fire at Van Andel Propane, located at 15495 48th Avenue near Coopersville.

Authorities have shut down 48th Avenue between Garfield Street and I-96. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

It’s unknown if anyone is inside or if the fire is near any propane.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

