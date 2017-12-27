Record cold grips West Michigan; how long will it last?





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whenever you hit a record cold temperature in late December, you know it’s cold.

Wednesday morning’s low of -12 degrees in Grand Rapids not only was the first subzero temperature of 2017; it also eclipsed the previous low temperature of -5 set in 1993 and is the coldest temperature on record since December 1983, when temperatures plunged to -18 degrees. West Michigan’s also dropped to -11 twice in 1989.

Grand Rapids actually dipped to -12 at 8:32 a.m. Wednesday, so it did not register in the readings below, as lows are typically reported earlier in the morning.

WHY IS IT SO COLD?

West Michigan has the perfect recipe for frigid cold temperatures: a decent snow pack (5 inches in Grand Rapids and 9 inches in Muskegon) and a very light or calm wind.

With a massive area of high pressure drifting across the southern Great Lakes, we will see a mostly calm wind Wednesday night that will shift from the southeast, pushing any lake-effect snow and clouds hovering above land to over Lake Michigan.

West Michigan could set another subzero record Thursday morning. The record low temperature for Dec. 28 is -9 degrees for Grand Rapids and -5 degrees in Muskegon, both set in 2000. What’s interesting is how forecast models vary in how low we will go this Thursday.

Considering how cold Grand Rapids was Wednesday morning, I’m inclined to side with the European model.

Temperatures will likely rebound slightly when a weak system slides in Thursday night to Friday morning, bringing more wind and clouds. While it will not be as cold, it will be snowier.

This system will act to reinforce the cold air and below average temperatures throughout the Great Lakes region. If we do not hit 20 degrees Friday, it is possible we could go nearly two weeks straight with temperatures below 20 degrees.

More record cold is possible on the last morning of 2017.

COLD WEATHER SIGHTS

The cold we’re experience also spawns some natural phenomena, including sun dogs and ice pillars.

Sometimes, both happen at the same time.

Sun dogs, also known as parhelions, are more common during sunrise and sunset. Thelight from the sun dog is red closest to the sun, while areas farther out appear green and blue.

Sun dogs are fairly common in general, often forming as high cirrus clouds 20,000 o 30,000 feet in the advance across West Michigan. However, the more rare ones occur when surface temperatures are very cold. No matter where sun dogs form, they’re created when ice crystals bend (refract) the light passing through them at 22 degrees.

The show doesn’t always disappear at night. Sometimes during frigid, calm and clear nights, light will reflect through these ice plates, creating ice pillars and “moon dogs.”

The Grand Haven Area Convention & Visitors Bureau also spotted “pancake ice” along the iced over boardwalk leading out to Lake Michigan Tuesday.

—-

