Record cold grips West Michigan; how long will it last?

A December 2017 photo of ice pillars at night. (Sandy Davis/Facebook)


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whenever you hit a record cold temperature in late December, you know it’s cold.

Wednesday morning’s low of -12 degrees in Grand Rapids not only was the first subzero temperature of 2017; it also eclipsed the previous low temperature of -5 set in 1993 and is the coldest temperature on record since December 1983, when temperatures plunged to -18 degrees. West Michigan’s also dropped to -11 twice in 1989.

Grand Rapids actually dipped to -12  at 8:32 a.m. Wednesday, so it did not register in the readings below, as lows are typically reported earlier in the morning.

Map: Observed low temperatures in Michigan on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
Map: Regional low temperatures on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.

WHY IS IT SO COLD?

West Michigan has the perfect recipe for frigid cold temperatures: a decent snow pack (5 inches in Grand Rapids and 9 inches in Muskegon) and a very light or calm wind.

With a massive area of high pressure drifting across the southern Great Lakes, we will see a mostly calm wind Wednesday night that will shift from the southeast, pushing any lake-effect snow and clouds hovering above land to over Lake Michigan.

Map: High pressure has set up over Great Lakes.

West Michigan could set another subzero record Thursday morning. The record low temperature for Dec. 28 is -9 degrees for Grand Rapids and -5 degrees in Muskegon, both set in 2000. What’s interesting is how forecast models vary in how low we will go this Thursday.

Map: The GFS model’s forecasted low temperatures for the morning of Thursday, Dec. 27, 2017.
Map: The European model’s forecasted low temperatures for the morning of Thursday, Dec. 27, 2017.

Considering how cold Grand Rapids was Wednesday morning, I’m inclined to side with the European model.

Temperatures will likely rebound slightly when a weak system slides in Thursday night  to Friday morning, bringing more wind and clouds. While it will not be as cold, it will be snowier.

Map: The futurecast for 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

This system will act to reinforce the cold air and below average temperatures throughout the Great Lakes region. If we do not hit 20 degrees Friday, it is possible we could go nearly two weeks straight with temperatures below 20 degrees.

Chart: Expected high temperatures for West Michigan through Jan. 3.
Chart: Grand Rapids meteogram through Jan. 5, 2018

More record cold is possible on the last morning of 2017.

Map: The European model’s forecast for low temperatures on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

COLD WEATHER SIGHTS

The cold we’re experience also spawns some natural phenomena, including sun dogs and ice pillars.

Sometimes, both happen at the same time.

A Dec. 27, 2017 photo of a sun dog and ice pillar.

Sun dogs, also known as parhelions, are more common during sunrise and sunset. Thelight from the sun dog is red closest to the sun,  while areas farther out appear green and blue.

A December 2017 photo of a sun dog. (Matt Losey/ReportIt)

Sun dogs are fairly common in general, often forming as high cirrus clouds 20,000 o 30,000 feet in the  advance across West Michigan. However, the more rare ones occur when surface temperatures are very cold. No matter where sun dogs form, they’re created when ice crystals bend (refract) the light passing through them at 22 degrees.

The show doesn’t always disappear at night. Sometimes during frigid, calm and clear nights, light will reflect through these ice plates, creating ice pillars and “moon dogs.”

A December 2017 photo of ice pillars at night. (Sandy Davis/Facebook)

The Grand Haven Area Convention & Visitors Bureau also spotted “pancake ice” along the iced over boardwalk leading out to Lake Michigan Tuesday.

