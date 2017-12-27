Support Veterans this New Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Over the holidays and into the New Year we need to remember to support our Veterans.

There’s lots of ways for you to get involved, honor and support our living and past veterans.

The Grand Rapids Home for Veterans is always in need of volunteers and donations. There are hundreds of veterans living there who could simply need a visit. Call 616-364-5331 or visit www.michiganveterans.com to find out how to get involved.

Team RWB (Team Red White & Blue) is an organization that helps provide support to veterans who struggle with anxiety, depression, guilt, and PTSD.

Their program also helps make vets transition from the life of a soldier to civilian. Their mission is to provide services that enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them with their communities through physical and social activities.

Habitat for Humanity of Kent County has a Veteran’s Build Program that helps vets and their families team up with volunteers from the community to build their new home.

It’s easy to get involved. You can become a volunteer and help build or repair the homes. You can also donate financially in honor or in memory of a veteran.

Honor Guards exists to attend and pay proper tribute to a fallen veteran. However, these groups are volunteers and they lack the appropriate funding to give the farewell other vets deserve.

Unfortunately, military funerals are not funded by the military. That’s why the community needs to step in and help support these Honor Guard volunteers and our veterans. Support local Honor Guards by donating to Operation Honor Guard.

Huntington Bank is proud to support our veterans by raising awareness of their issues all year. Find out more about Huntington Bank and their work in the community.

