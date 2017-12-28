Auto body shops see spike in business with cold temps

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As frigid temperatures continue to plague West Michigan, crews are combating the icy road conditions and other dangers that come with it.

At these low temperatures, using salt doesn’t work and an increased volume of accidents results in a hike in business for auto body shops.

Chris Romph, owner of Wealthy Body Shop Inc., said his shop sees more suspension and collision damage around this time of year because drivers aren’t slowing down and may not have the right tires.

On Thursday, the shop was packed as 24 Hour News 8 took a look at some of the cars with rear-end damage and other work needed.

Romph said one of the best investments you can make in your car is tires to avoid paying deductibles for getting in a crash because the accident was avoided altogether.

“Tires today (are) safer than back in the 60s, 70s,” Romph said. “They’re designed to fold up, but there’s so much more plastic for efficiency, plastic in 30 degree temperatures doesn’t work out.”

He said if a tire gets about half-worn, it’s time to replace it.

To check on a tire’s wear, turn a penny upside-down and put it in the treat of your tire. The tread should cover Abraham Lincoln’s head. If not, it’s time to get the tires checked.

