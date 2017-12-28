BBB investigating abrupt shutdown of Kent Co. yoga studio

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Better Business Bureau is investigating after a Grand Rapids-area yoga studio abruptly closed its doors.

The investigation centers around Bikram Yoga Grand Rapids, located at 4547 28th Street in Kentwood.

According to the BBB, the franchised studio was sold in 2017 by Brandon Kietzman to a man named Alexander. In October, Alexander allegedly went out of town for the weekend and didn’t come back.

Customers who paid for yoga classes have not been refunded and employees have not received paychecks. When customers and employees tried to get more information from Kietzmen, who also owns Bikram Yoga Traverse City, he was reportedly not very helpful.

The BBB advises customers who have an issue with a health club or a membership to file a complaint online. Customers can also report a sudden business closure complaint to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

