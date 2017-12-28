Deputies searching for missing Ottawa Co. woman

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Ottawa County are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has not been seen since Christmas Eve.

Sheila Bonge, 59, was last seen Sunday at her house in the 14000 block of 104th Avenue in Crockery Township, east of Grand Haven. The last time anyone had contact with her was by phone around 2 p.m. Christmas.

Bonge is described as 5-foot-3 and around 115 pounds with brown and gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office 800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.

