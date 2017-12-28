Fire damages house near Ionia; no injuries

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters battled a house fire in Ionia County Thursday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. in the 5900 block of State Road near the intersection of Peck Lake Road in Orange Township, south of Ionia.

State Road is shut down between Nicholas and Peck Lake roads while crews work to put out the flames.

Everyone inside the house were able to get out safely and there are no reports of injuries, according to the Ionia Department of Public Safety.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

